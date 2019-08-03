Chamber slates ‘How it’s Made’ program

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce has announced a new educational and networking event, “How It’s Made.”

Attendees are invited to visit Kimberly Farm at 415 Chestnut Land Road (Route 109) in town Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests will have an opportunity to explore greenhouses and the farm stand, meet the animals, learn how milk journeys from cow to bottle, and help create one’s very own flavor or chamber ice cream.

A cow milking will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m.

A limit of 30 people will be allowed to make ice cream.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 by Aug. 12.