Chamber sets networking event

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold a Breakfast Networking Scene exclusively for members May 13 from 8 to 9 a.m. in Washington.

The structured morning networking event will be held at the Devereux Glenholme School at 81 Sabbaday Lane.

Attendees must be members only who are in good standing (2019 dues paid) and have pre-registered by emailing nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or calling 860-354-6080 by May 8.

The event will include breakfast and open networking from 8 to 8:15 a.m.; 30 seconds to one minute of elevator speeches about an attendees’ business and comments from the sponsor, the school, from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.; and follow-up with fellow attendees and more open networking from 8:45 to 9 a.m.