Chamber sets ‘Lunch & Learn’

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Bakewell & Mulhare LLC, will play host to a Lunch & Learn seminar, “QuickBooks,” June 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St.

QuickBooks is an accounting tool that helps organize business finances in one place. It is designed for small to medium-sized businesses and is economical to use.

For more information and RSVP to the Microsoft program and the Lunch & Learn seminar, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080.

Registration is required by June 20 for the lunch program.