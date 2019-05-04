Chamber sets Business Scene, seminar

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business Scene May 16 in New Milford and a seminar, “How to Grow Your Business,” May 21 at the Apple Store in Danbury.

The Business Scene, an informal networking opportunity, will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cookhouse at 31 Danbury Road.

Coldwell Banker and Dental Associates of Connecticut will co-sponsor this month’s event.

The public is invited.

The free seminar, held in partnership between the Chamber and the Apple Store, will run from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Apple Store at the Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to attend

Coffee will be served.

Space is limited.

For more information and RSVP to the seminar, email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or call 860-354-6080.