Chamber ensemble slates events

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble has announced its final offerings for the season.

It will present concerts, featuring works by Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland and Antonín Leopold Dvořák, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at the corner of routes 7 and 341 in Kent and Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse on Leach Hollow Road in Sherman.

In addition, the ensemble’s bluegrass band will present its free bluegrass jamboree featuring Paul Woodiel on fiddle and Gary DiGiovanni on banjo Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. the Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse and Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Kent Village Barns in Kent.

Also, the anuual Lake Mauweehoo Coffeehouse will be held Sept. 7 at 8 p.m., with doors to open at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature a 50th anniversary celebration of 1968 - one of Rock’s best years - with Eliot Bailen and local favorites.

A benefit for the club, tickets are $20 per person payable at the door.

Attendees are urged to bring food and beverages, and for lawn seating, blankets and chairs.

Doors for the Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 concerts will open at 7:30 p.m., and a meet and greet the artists will follow each concert.

The program will celebrate the works of Bernstein on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Bernstein, who passed away on Oct. 14, 1990, was an American composer, conductor, author, music lecturer, and pianist, and among the first conductors born and educated in the U.S. to receive worldwide acclaim and was noted for his accomplishments in both classical and popular music,

Bernstein made his mark as the long-time music director of the New York Philharmonic, conducting of concerts with many of the world's leading orchestras, and from his music for “West Side Story,” “Peter Pan,” “Candide,” “On the Town,” “On the Waterfront,” his Mass, and a range of other compositions, including three symphonies and chamber and solo works.

The ensemble’s program will feature Israeli-born pianist Benjamin Hochman.

He will be joined by Susan Rotholz on flute, Jill Levy on violin, Sarah Adams on viola, Peter Weitzner on bass and Eliot Bailen, the ensemble’s artistic director, on cello.

General admission to the concerts is $30. Senior and Student admission is $25. Children 15 and under will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission ticket.

Lawn seating for the Sherman concert is $10 at the door; purchasers should bring a blanket or lawn chair.

For more information and tickets, call 860-355-5930.