Chamber ensemble set to perform

Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Chamber Ensemble Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The Sherman Chamber Ensemble, under the artistic direction of Eliot Bailen, will offer a variety of summer concert series, as well as special programs, in the coming weeks. J Susan Rotholz, above, will join Bailen, right, and others for several of the concerts. less The Sherman Chamber Ensemble, under the artistic direction of Eliot Bailen, will offer a variety of summer concert series, as well as special programs, in the coming weeks. J Susan Rotholz, above, will join ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Chamber Ensemble Chamber ensemble set to perform 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble, under the artistic direction of Eliot Bailen, will offer a variety of summer concert series, as well as special programs, in the coming weeks.

The August and September concerts will be held Fridays at 8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Kent and Saturdays at 8 p.m. at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse on Leach Hollow Road in Sherman.

The August 10-11 programs include “Eyeglass duo for viola and cello,” Ludwig van Beethoven; “East Wind,” flute solo (Shulamit Ran); “Quartet arr. For flute and strings, Op. 77, No. 1” (Franz Joseph Haydn); and “String Quartet, Op. 132” (Ludwig van Beethoven).

Performers will include Susan Rotholz on flute, Jill Levy on violin, Doori Na on violin, Michael Roth on viola and Eliot Bailen on cello.

The Aug. 11 concert will be dedicated to the memory of Mary Rindfleisch, longtime Sherman Chamber Ensemble volunteer and executive director, and a lover of music, family and friends.

The season will culminate with Israeli-born pianist Benjamin Hochman Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

He’ll be joined by Susan Rotholz on flute, Jill Levy on violin, Doori Na on violin, Michael Roth on viola and Eliot Bailen on cello.

The program will include “Piano Trio” (Bernstein), “Duo for Flute and Piano” (Copland), “West Side Story Medley Arr. Moss” (Bernstein) and “Piano Quartet No. 2 in Eb Major, Op. 87”(Dvořak).

A reception will follow the concerts.

General admission to all concerts is $30. Senior and student admission is $25. Children 15 and under will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission ticket.

Tickets may be purchased at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930. Tickets will also be available at the door, but are subject to availability.

Discounted subscription tickets are now available for the full summer concert series.

The ensemble will offer a discussion and rehearsal to look inside Beethoven’s “String Quartet, Op. 132” Aug, 11 at 2 p.m. at Sherman Library.

On top of those events, the ensemble will offer a msucial program with Israeli-born pianist Benjamin Hochman Aug. 31 and Sept. 1; a bluegrass jamboree Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse on Leach Hollow Road in Sherman and Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. at Kent Village Barns in Kent.

The annual Lake Mauweehoo Coffeehouse will be held Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at the clubhouse.

Admission is $20 per person, with doors to open at 7:30 p.m.