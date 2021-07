SHERMAN — On Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, Sherman Chamber Ensemble’s Signature Summer Concert Series kicks off as the ensemble and friends celebrate with “From Chamber to Mini-Orchestra.”

The 6 p.m. Friday evening concert will take place at the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, 1 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot.

On Saturday, the ensemble will perform at 6 p.m. at the Sherman Town Center (IGA Plaza) Routes 37 and 39. Both are outdoor venues.

Musicians include Artistic Director Eliot Bailen (cello), Susan Rotholz (flute), Jo-Ann Sternberg (clarinet), Keisuke Ikuma (oboe), Patrick Milando (horn), Alex Davis (bassoon), Jill Levy (violin), Sarah Adams (viola), and Peter Weitzner (bass).

Concerts are Friday, August 13, at 6 p.m. at the Kent Barns, under the tree, Rts. 341 and 7, and Saturday, Aug, 14, at 6 p.m. at the Sherman Town Center (IGA Plaza), Rts. 37 and 39. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m.

The ensemble’s first indoor concerts are Friday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Church, 1 No. Main Street, Kent; and Saturday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m. at Christ Church on Quaker Hill, 17 Church Road, Pawling, NY.

General admission is $25. Bring chairs for concerts at outdoor venues. Chairs will be provided July 9 at the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens. Picknicking is welcome. Local restaurants and purveyors can provide take-out. Those who are not yet vaccinated are asked to wear masks. Children age 15 and under receive free admission when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission ticket.

Serfies subscriptions and tickets may be purchased at www.SCEmusic.org or by calling 860-355-5930. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, subject to availability.