Chamber Business Scene slated

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business Scene March 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The informal networking event for businesspeople in the Greater New Milford area will be held at The Homestead Inn, 5 Elm St., New Milford.

This month’s event, co-sponsored by The Homestead Inn and Brookfield Technology Center is free to attend and open to the public.