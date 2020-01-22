Chamber Business Scene slated

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business Scene Jan. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The informal networking opportunity for business people in the Greater New Milford area will take place at Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar at 1 Kent Road (Route 7) in New Milford.

This month’s event is co-sponsored by Cramer & Anderson, New Milford VNA & Hospice and VNA Home.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.