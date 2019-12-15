Chamber Business Scene slated

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business Scene Dec. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The informal networking opportunity for business people in the Greater New Milford area will take place at Housatonic River Brewing, 30 Kent Road in New Milford.

This month’s event is co-sponsored by Housatonic River Brewing, New Milford Rotary Club and Webster Bank.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items will be accepted.