Chamber Business Scene slated

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business Scene, an informal networking event for business people in the Greater New Milford area, April 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lucia Ristorante at 51 Bank St. The month’s event is co-sponsored by Reis Learning Center, TheatreWorks New Milford and YardApes.