Chamber Business Scene slated

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business Scene Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The informal networking opportunity will be co-sponsored by Cramer & Anderson, New Milford VNA & Hospice and VNA Home at 1st and 10 Sports Bar & Grill at 507 Danbury Road (Route 7), New Milford.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.