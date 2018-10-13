Chamber Business Scene slated

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business Scene, an informal networking opportunity for business people in the Greater New Milford area, Oct. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This month’s event, to be held at Zaragoza Restaurant at 31 Bank St., is co-sponsored by All American Waste and the Housatonic Business Alliance.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.