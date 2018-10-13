The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Business Scene, an informal networking opportunity for business people in the Greater New Milford area, Oct. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This month’s event, to be held at Zaragoza Restaurant at 31 Bank St., is co-sponsored by All American Waste and the Housatonic Business Alliance.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.