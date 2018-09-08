Cezanne film to be screened at library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a screening of the documentary film “Cezanne: Portraits of a Life” Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The screening at the Wykeham Road library is co-sponsored with Washington Art Association.

Described by Picasso and Matisse as the father of us all, Paul Cézanne is considered one of the greatest artists of all time.

During his life Cézanne painted almost 1,000 works, 200 of which were portraits.

The film is based on a never-to-be-repeated exhibition from the National Portrait Gallery, London; Musee d'Orsay, Paris; and Washington’s National Gallery of Art.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.