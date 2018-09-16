Ceremony to open new trail connector

Roxbury Land Trust and Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition will open the trail connection between the land trust’s Gavel Family Farm Preserve on the east side of Dorothy Diebold Lane and the Lilly Preserve Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

The new half-mile connector will be officially opened as the “yellow” trail during a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dorothy Diebold Lane in Roxbury.

“By working together with PRWC and the Youth Conservation Corps, we’ve all made this terrific connection which highlights the importance of “greenways” or connectivity for wildlife and people,” said RLT Executive Director Ann Astarita.

During one week in July, the PRWC’s summer Youth Conservation Corps created the new trail with RLT’s Land and Property Manager James Curren.

With the opening of this trail, hikers will now be able to travel from RLT’s Gavel Family Farm Preserve to the Lilly Preserve via the new yellow trail connector and eventually reach the Baldwin Preserve on Route 317.

The group also constructed a quarter-mile spur loop leading hikers past one of Gavel’s vernal pools.

The yellow trail leads into the woods directly across the field from the handicap-accessible picnic benches on the east side of Dorothy Diebold Lane.

With the connection of these preserves, hikers can now travel from Gavel to Lilly and cross Route 317 into the Baldwin Preserve’s trail system leading to Lower County Rd. then return to their vehicle at Gavel making one big loop.

“We are so lucky to have such a hardworking crew of teens working with us and our local conservation partners to accomplish shared land and water protection goals,” said Carol Haskins, Outreach Director of PRWC.

The YCC group is composed of young people from various communities throughout the Pomperaug River watershed who have a passion for improving their environment.

Sponsored by PRWC and funded with a grant from the CT Community Foundation, YCC endeavors to have a direct impact on pollution abatement and prevention, environmental education, and advocacy.