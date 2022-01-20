Central Texas wildfire still in check; no structures damaged

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Firefighters were mopping up a Central Texas wildfire Thursday after holding it in check for a day with no structures reported damaged or persons injured, officials said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire that started in the Bastrop State Park Tuesday was 70% contained Thursday afternoon after charring 813 acres (330 hectares). The Forest Service said the increase from a Thursday morning estimate of 783 acres (317 hectares) resulted from more accurate mapping.