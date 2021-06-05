Central Oregon farmers struggle in drought

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Cate Havstad-Casad, co-owner of Havstad-Casad Family Farms in Jefferson County, didn’t hold back last week while speaking on a Zoom call with state representatives about the drought conditions affecting farmers in Jefferson County.
Speaking during a meeting of the House Water Committee chaired by Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, Havstad-Casad told the legislators in stark terms that Jefferson County farms are starving for water while farms in other parts of the Deschutes Basin have more water than they need, The Bulletin reported.