Central European nations seek South Korea train partnership JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 10:31 a.m.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of four Central European nations met Thursday in Hungary’s capital, where they urged visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to consider investing in a rapid train line connecting Budapest and Poland's capital, Warsaw.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was the host of the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group of four Central European nations, said at a joint news briefing that the potential rail investment was the “largest common enterprise of the V4 countries" — a pact which includes Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland.