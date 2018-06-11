Center to open juried art show

The Great Hollow Natural Preserve and Ecological Research Center in New Fairfield will kick off its annual juried art show with an artist’s reception June 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The show will also be open June 16-17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the 225 State Route 37 center.

Winners will be announced at the reception,

Thirty-four artists have been chosen to share their love of nature with you depicting wildlife, the seasons and walks in the woods.

The event is organized by the Great Hollow Photographers Club.

The show will feature 80 paintings and photographs, all of which will be available to purchase.

Jurors for the artwork are Christina Falise, noted photographer who for 30 years has worked as a photographer and artist, custom darkroom printer and teacher; and Jamie Williams Grossman, noted painter and Signature Member, former chairman of New York Plein Air Painters and leader of their Lower Hudson Valley Plein Air Painters.

Artists included in the show are Gretchen Hoffman Abene, Paola Bari, Gigi Barrett, Erin Bonner, Gene Cadore, Dod Chahroudi, Tim Clark, John Clery, John Foley, Terry Froehlich, Terryl Gabel, Jeff Ginsburg, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Wendy Hammond, David Harner, Kevin Heffman, Paul Kmiotek, Ray Kwiatkoski, Mary Jane Magoon, Basha Maryanska, Doug Mathewson, William McCann, Betty Ann Medeiros, Cynthia O’Connor, Doreen O’Connor, Dawn O’Creene, Eve Papa, Carol Paterno, Barbara Soares, Jim Stasiak, Lauren Svendsen, Chrissy Swain and Margaret Unfired.