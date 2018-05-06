Center to kick off season May 11

The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will kick off its 2018 season with a May 11 event.

The season will feature 40 performances, which is double the number of performances held last year.

“This will be an unprecedented season,” said Rob Brereton, who as worked with fellow board members Al Burgasser and Al Bayers Jr. on this season’s schedule.

The season will feature many local artists.

Merryall always has offered “an eclectic mix of musical genres,” Brereton said. “This year, we’ve moved in new directions to emphasize that magical diversity.”

New this year will be square dancing the second Friday of every month.

Two performances, titled Center Stage, will offer previews of what’s ahead in the season.

Center Stage events will be free, with donations appreciated.

“We also will be providing singing/songwriting workshops on several August and September afternoons, with dinner and an evening concert,” Brereton said.

The center will celebrate Gay Pride Month in June with an Alan Clark cabaret, a staged reading of Twilight of the Gods and a Brianne Chasanoff concert based on her favorite female composers.

The June square dance will include gender-neutral calls.

A Connecticut Community Foundation grant will support Merryall’s Gay Pride Month events.

September’s schedule includes a Klezmer band, a Gaelic and Irish night and Juilliard grad Yalin Chi and Steven Beck performing four hands on a piano.

Other performances will range from Blues to country rock to a John Denver tribute.

Memberships provide admission to any 10 performances. Ticket prices for individual performances will vary.

The Merryall Center for the Arts (MerryallCenter.org) at 8 Chapel Hill Road, provides entertainment, enrichment and enlightenment in the Litchfield Hills.

It receives support from the Connecticut Community Foundation and the New Milford Commission on the Arts.

For the complete schedule, ticket and membership information, visit the center’s website.