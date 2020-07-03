Census takers going door-to-door in Detroit neighborhoods

DETROIT (AP) — Census takers have started door-to-door canvassing of homes in Detroit.

Efforts through the end of July will be concentrated in southwest Detroit, the lower east side and northeast side, and the Grand River corridor, according to city officials.

Census takers will try to reach people who have not yet answered census questions by mail, online or by telephone.

Detroit’s current census response rate is 47%. Census organizers hope residents will see canvassing teams and use it as an opportunity to submit complete census responses, the city said.

Authorized census takers will largely be in bright yellow shirts with the word “CENSUS” across the front. They also will carry identification.

Nearly a dozen community groups have committed to taking part in the canvassing.