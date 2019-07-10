Census has been subject of legal wrangling for decades

FILE - In this April 23, 2019 file photo, immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census, in Washington. A New York judge says the Justice Department can't change lawyers so late in the dispute over whether to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Judge Jesse Furman ruled Tuesday, July 9, 2019, saying lawyers must cite satisfactory reasons for withdrawing.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Legal wrangling has surrounded the U.S. census count for decades, culminating in this year's fight over adding a citizenship question .

Most of the fights have been about how to correct for mistakes counting under-represented populations, such as minorities, during the official count.

The 10-year census determines how many congressional seats each state gets and how hundreds of billions of federal dollars are distributed to the states.

Technical improvements opened the door for a series of federal lawsuits after the 1970 census claiming non-English speakers in urban areas were being overlooked.

The current citizenship question litigation is unique for how close it's taking place to the 2020 count in spring.