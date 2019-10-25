Cemetery tour set in Washington

The 12th annual Washington Green Cemetery Tour will be held Oct. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A rain date of Oct. 27 is planned.

The event, produced by Gunn Historical Museum and directed by local theater legends Doug and Martha Winkel of Washington Dramalites, will feature new stories.

The event is a living history tour that will showcase the rich history of Washington using costumed actors to portray local figures with connections to the cemetery and town.

Tours will start at Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road, and run every 10 minutes between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

Members of Friends of the Gunn Historical Museum will be given preference for the first tour and should pre-register.

Tickets will be distributed under a tent in the museum’s parking lot, on a first-come-first-serve basis, starting at 6 p.m. and continue through the evening until the tickets run out.

A Halloween themed movie will be shown in the Wykeham Room of the library, where attendees can wait inside for their tour group to depart.

Tour guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight, dress warmly, wear comfortable walking shoes, and carpool since parking is limited.

For more information, call 860-868-7756 or email info@gunnhistoricalmu

seum.org.