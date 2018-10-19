Cemetery tour on tap in Washington

The 11th annual Washington Green Cemetery Tour will be held Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A rain date of Oct. 28 is planned. The theme of this year’s tour is ”Tales from the Depot’s Shopkeepers,” featuring actors portraying Harold Anson, Betsy Averill, Carl Bader, Alpheus Baker, Beatrice Davenport, Abigail Irene Gunn, Thomas Hearn, Ezra Hull, Harold Swanberg, Robert Woodruff and June Wyant. less The 11th annual Washington Green Cemetery Tour will be held Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A rain date of Oct. 28 is planned. The theme of this year’s tour is ”Tales from the Depot’s Shopkeepers,” ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cemetery tour on tap in Washington 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The 11th annual Washington Green Cemetery Tour will be held Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A rain date of Oct. 28 is planned.

The cemetery tour is produced by Gunn Historical Museum with support from local theatre legends Doug and Martha Winkel of Washington Dramalites.

The event is a living history tour that will showcase the rich history of Washington using costumed actors to portray local figures with connections to the cemetery and town.

With over 375 people expected to attend, the tour is the largest history event produced by the museum each year.

The theme of this year’s tour is “Tales from the Depot’s Shopkeepers,” featuring actors portraying Harold Anson, Betsy Averill, Carl Bader, Alpheus Baker, Beatrice Davenport, Abigail Irene Gunn, Thomas Hearn, Ezra Hull, Harris Swanberg, Robert Woodruff and June Wyant.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore photos from the Gunn archives of the stores that used to line the streets of downtown Washington before and after the flood of 1955.

“We are grateful for the support of community members Sheila Anson, Cindy Brissette, and Bill Fairbairn, among others, who shared their own personal recollections along with stories their parents and grandparents passed on to them about the entrepreneurial business owners in town,” said Steven Fuchs, Gunn Memorial trustee.

Tours will start at Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road, and run every 10 minutes between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

Tickets will be distributed, on a first-come-first-serve basis, starting at 6:15 p.m. and continuing through the evening until the tickets run out.

Refreshments, face painting for kids, and a Halloween-themed movie will be shown in the Wykeham Room of the Gunn Library where attendees can wait inside for their tour group to depart.

While there is no fee for this event, donations are appreciated, with funds raised to support the Gunn Historical Museum.

Tour guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight, dress warmly, wear comfortable walking shoes, and carpool since parking is limited.

Adults and students interested in volunteering as actors, tour guides, hosts, ticket takers, or assisting with set-up should email Lisa Breese at info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.