Cellist recital on tap in Washington

The First Congregational Church of Washington will present a recital by cellist Mary Costanza Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at its meetinghouse on the Green.

Accompanied by pianist Ray Pierpont, Costanza will perform an all-French program, including works by Offenbach, Saint-Saens and Franck.

The recital is being presented as a tribute to the Rev. Cheryl Anderson, who is retiring after 22 years as pastor of the church.

Admission is by free-will offering, with all proceeds to benefit the pastor’s moving fund.

Costanza was born and raised in Fairport, N.Y. At the age of 17, she won the prestigious Albright Award sponsored by the Eastman Theatre and performed as soloist with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

Costanza is a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Juilliard School, where she studied with Zara Nelsova.

She received fellowships to perform at the Music Academy of the West, the Blossom Music Festival, the Aspen Music Festival, and the National Orchestra of New York.

Costanza lives in Washington Depot, where she has developed a thriving private studio that serves students of all ages.

She performs with the Greenwich Symphony and Windham Festival Orchestras and has previously played in the Hudson Valley and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestras, and is a member of the music faculty at The Hotchkiss School and The Gunnery, where she has been an Instructor in Cello for the past 15 years.

Costanza has also collaborated with composer Sharon Ruchman, premiering and recording several pieces specifically written for her.

She has also released her own solo recording of the complete Bach Cello Suites on MSR Classics to critical acclaim, including “Music Web International’s” designation as a Recording of the Month.