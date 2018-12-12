Celebrities flock to Indian business scions' lavish wedding

FILE- In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 file photo, singer Beyonce arrives to perform at the wedding of Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest mogul, and Anand Piramal, the son of one of India's biggest industrialists, at the airport in Udaipur, India. Beyonce performed at a pre-wedding event Sunday at a 16th-century palace in the Indian city of Udaipur. Guests included Hillary Clinton and a host of Bollywood A-listers.

NEW DELHI (AP) — In a season of big Indian weddings, the marriage of two business scions is set to be the biggest of them all.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest mogul, is to wed Anand Piramal, the son of one of India's biggest industrialists, at the Ambani estate in Mumbai on Wednesday, capping off an extravagant dayslong event.

Beyonce performed at a pre-wedding event Sunday at a 16th-century palace in the Indian city of Udaipur. Guests included Hillary Clinton and a host of Bollywood A-listers.

New Delhi-based social activist Archana Dalmia says the competitiveness of India's wintertime wedding season is growing more extreme, exacerbating the pressure on regular Indians to go into debt to finance their daughters' dowries.