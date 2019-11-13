Celebration of Young Photographers to kick off

ASAP!’s ninth annual Celebration of Young Photographers event will be held Nov. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot.

This is a free event where students are recognized for their outstanding work with special awards and prizes.

Photographs will be available for purchase.

Refreshments will be served and all ages are invited to attend.

The exhibition will then move to The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens for a two-week extended viewing from Nov. 18-30.

Students in grades 6-12 submitted photos based on this year’s theme, “Current Mood.”

Students were encouraged to share images that represent this specific moment in time and their unique perspective.

ASAP! received submissions from 244 participants and 52 schools.

Sixty photographs were chosen to be included in the exhibition.

The top four photographs will receive the 2019 Dylan’s Wings Photography Award.

This is ASAP!’s second year presenting the annual Dylan’s Wings Photography Award.

The award is presented to the photographers whose pieces most thoroughly embody the judging criteria and examine the chosen theme.

ASAP! is honored to partner with Ian Hockley, founder of Dylan’s Wings of Change to present this award.