‘Celebration of Writers’ slated for June 2

The After School Arts Program in Washington, which serves northwestern Connecticut, will hold its 13th annual Celebration of Young Writers June 2 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Washington.

Eleven students have been selected to be featured at the event to be held at The Gunnery, 22 Kirby Road.

ASAP received almost 200 submissions from over 50 schools across the state.

Students, ranging in age from 7 to 18, will read their work in front of more than 300 guests.

The selected young writers are Florangel L. Baez-Batista and Heidy Campoverde of Torrington Middle School, Isabella Byrne of The Gunnery in Washington, Tate Celebi and Sarah Spannhake of Washington Montessori School, Brooke Celello of Woodbury Middle School, Laura Gutaman of Bethel Middle School, Sarah Lewis of William H Hall High School in West Hartford, Eva Lucchesi of Burnham School in Bridgewater, Joshua Smith Myers of Children’s Community School in Waterbury, Connor Richardson of Shepaug in Washington and Maggie Schnyer of Torrington High School.

Celebration of Young Writers was established with the help of Ellen and Frank McCourt, Ann and Denis Leary and Susanna Salk.

The event began as a way to encourage children to share their love of writing.

The event will be hosted by American comedy writer, performer, and novelist Tom Leopold, who has worked with such comedic legends as Jonathan Winters, Bob Hope, Lucille Ball, Martin Short, Carol Burnett, Billy Crystal, Chevy Chase, and Christopher Guest, as well as written for popular television show such as “Seinfeld,” “Cheers” and “Will and Grace.”

This year, ASAP will honor the late Irish novelist, journalist, and broadcaster Frank Delaney, who consistently gave of his time and energy in supporting the arts here in his adopted home of Litchfield County, where he lived and worked for nearly two decades with his wife Diane Meier.

Celebration of Young Writers is a major fundraiser for ASAP.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception and benefit auction, which will include Broadway tickets for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts one and two,” American Ballet Theatre tickets for “Whipped Cream,” stand-up paddleboard including one lesson, a chance to win a $200 collectors wine for $50, Designer’s Corner and more.

Ellen McCourt will present the eighth annual Frank McCourt Prize in Excellence in Teaching to this year’s recipient, Lauren Bannon from The Gilbert School in Winchester.

Celebration of Young Writers is open to the public. Tickets are available at www.asapct.org or by calling 860-868-0740.