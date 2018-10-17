https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Celebration-of-Great-Swamp-slated-13312468.php
Celebration of Great Swamp slated
The Friends of the Great Swamp in Pawling, N.Y., will hold its 22nd annual Celebration of the Great Swamp Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.
The free event at Christ Church on Quaker Hill at 17 Church Road will feature a Great Swamp art exhibit and sale; educational talks and presentations, children’s activities, Chuckie Goodnight, Jim Eyring’s Birds of Prey, a Great Swamp slide show, the Clock Tower Grill Food Truck, and FROGS T-shirts and other goods.
