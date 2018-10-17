Celebration of Great Swamp slated

The Friends of the Great Swamp in Pawling, N.Y., will hold its 22nd annual Celebration of the Great Swamp Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

The free event at Christ Church on Quaker Hill at 17 Church Road will feature a Great Swamp art exhibit and sale; educational talks and presentations, children’s activities, Chuckie Goodnight, Jim Eyring’s Birds of Prey, a Great Swamp slide show, the Clock Tower Grill Food Truck, and FROGS T-shirts and other goods.