‘Celebration of Giving’

The Woman’s Club of Danbury/ New Fairfield recently held its annual “Celebration of Giving” at the Amber Room Colonnade prior to the club’s April general meeting. At the event, a total of $15,500, which the members of the WCDNF raised through its annual poinsettia sale, was distributed to 32 area non-profit organizations. A representative from each agency explained how the money would be used with its programs. Above, from left to right, are Thea Gruber of Wheels of New Milford, Kathy Matusiak, club president, and sponsor Eileen Maloney.