Celebration

Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford on May 7 held an open house and a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of its new memory care unit. Above, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass prepares to cut the ribbon alongside, from left to right, Carolyn DeRocco, vice president of education and programs for the Alzheimer’s Association, Erin Healy, administrator at Village Crest, and Julie A. Brown, director of business development for National Health Care Associates Inc. less Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford on May 7 held an open house and a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of its new memory care unit. Above, New Milford Mayor Pete ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Celebration 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford recently celebrated the opening of its new memory care unit.

An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held May 7 at the Poplar St. skilled care facility.

In other news, the center recently received its first ever overall 5-Star rating, the highest possible, from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.