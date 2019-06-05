Celebrating art

New Milford High School held its 27th annual Senior Art Show May 24-26 at The Maxx.

The show featured juried works selected by the staff of the NMHS Art Department. Works of art included photographs, digital art, sculptures, paintings, pottery and drawings by senior artists.

Featured artists included Mya Barrett, Liam Lacey, Chloe Onorato, Christina Onorato, Makayla Pariseau, Alyssa Parsons, Caroline Parsons, Emma Street, and Michaela Zegarelli. The included artists are Madison Bielmeier and Karolina Zimney.