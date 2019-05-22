Celebrating New Milford

Spectrum/ Young's Field in New Milford was abuzz with activity last weekend for the first Greatest of All Towns (GOAT) Days event. Goatboy Soaps spearheaded the May 18-19, 2019 event that featured food, farm animals such as baby goats, bunnies and other animals from local farms, pony rides, crafts and more.

Young’s Field in New Milford was abuzz with activity last weekend for the first Greatest of All Towns (GOAT) Days event.

Goatboy Soaps spearheaded the two-day event that featured food, farm animals such as baby goats, bunnies and other animals from local farms, pony rides, crafts and more.