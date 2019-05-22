-
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Young’s Field in New Milford was abuzz with activity last weekend for the first Greatest of All Towns (GOAT) Days event.
Goatboy Soaps spearheaded the two-day event that featured food, farm animals such as baby goats, bunnies and other animals from local farms, pony rides, crafts and more.
