Celebrating

There was cause for celebration March 6 at Bulls Bridge Inn in South Kent. Kent First Selectman Bruce Adams, left, was a patron at the restaurant that evening to celebrate his birthday, as was Nelda Scheremata of Sherman, who marked her 97th birthday. In addition, Charles Kollar, who taught social studies at New Fairfield High School for 40 years, stopped by the restaurant for dinner. The three paused for a photograph together before heading home after an evening of celebration.