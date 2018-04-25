Celebrating 100 years
Guests of the NMVNA & Hospice’s recent breakfast, Maureen Mester, left, and Marcy Corrigan look over the table of baskets with goods for a drawing.
Dr. Jeffrey Tyler and his wife, Cindy, a member of the NMVNA board, share a lively moment dancing to the music of Hank Milligan during a special presentation that featured a brief description of national and local news for each decade of the local VNA’s existence, accompanied by a musical piece. less
Nyree Pieck of House of Warmth is served breakfast samplings by Mary Jo Dix of Bonni Manning Catering at the NMVNA & Hospice’s breakfast.
The New Milford Visiting Nurse Association recently held its annual breakfast. Festivities, which included a catered meal by Bonni Manning Catering and a drawing, were held at the 19 Main venue on the Village Green. In addition, guests celebrated the organization’s 100th anniversary and were treated to a presentation that highlighted national news and local news from each decade of the organization’s existence, accompanied by a musical piece from each decade.