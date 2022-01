CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids teenager charged with killing his parents with a knife and ax is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.

Ethan Alexander Orton, 17, is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder. He was found covered in blood outside his home in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 14, according to court documents. Police found his parents, Casey Arthur Orton, 42, and Misty Scott-Slade, 41, dead inside the home.