Cedar Rapids man indicted for assault rifle at protest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been indicted for illegally possessing an assault rifle during a racial injustice protest this summer.

Authorities say 20-year-old Brandon Tumause Owen of Cedar Rapids was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. He faces one count of unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.

The protest was June 7 in Iowa City, days after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Court documents say a police officer saw Owen carrying an AR-15 rifle and later stopped him for a traffic offense.

The document says an investigation revealed Owen was under the influence of marijuana and the rifle was found in the vehicle. Federal law prohibits an unlawful drug user from possessing firearms.