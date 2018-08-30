Cattle feeders agree to penalties for water law violations

Federal regulators have reached settlements with two northeast Nebraska livestock feeders accused of violating the Clean Water Act.

The Environmental Protection Agency says in a Thursday news release that both facilities have agreed to pay civil penalties. Bar MK, LLC, has agreed to pay a penalty of $29,000. Cindy Stratman, doing business as Cindy Stratman Livestock, has agreed to pay a penalty of $22,000.

EPA inspectors say both facilities in the West Point area lacked adequate livestock waste controls to prevent discharges of manure and process wastewater. Feedlot-related pollutants discharged into an unnamed tributary of Plum Creek, which discharges into the Elkhorn River.

Both facilities have agreed to provide the EPA with correction plans.