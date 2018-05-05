Cats to soeak at museum program

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum will present a lecture, “The Changing Face of New Milford: Candlewood Lake,” May 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Joe Cats, local history aficionado and second vice president of the New Milford Historical Society & Museum, will explore the impact of the Candlewood Lake construction, one of the first man-made, stored energy reservoirs in Connecticut.

Admission is free for members $5 for non-members.

Refreshments will be served at the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum.

For more information, call 860-354-3069 or email nmhistorical@gmail.com.