Catholic school announces closure due to rising costs

WINSLOW, Maine (AP) — A Catholic school in Maine announced it will close at the end of this school year due to financial struggles and shrinking enrollment, school officials said.

Officials at St. John Catholic School in Winslow sent a letter last week announcing the school would be closing after 92 years, the Morning Sentinel reported.

“The sad truth is that rising costs, a decline in school-aged children in the Waterville/Winslow area, and an increased demand for financial assistance made it unfeasible to keep the school open,” Superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools Marianne Pelletier said in a statement.

In the letter, the Rev. Daniel Baillargeon said school officials “will work with families to help with the transition to new schools."

Bishop Robert Deeley, of the Diocese of Portland, said in a statement that the diocese will work with Corpus Christi Parish to organize "alternative programs and ministries” for St. John students moving forward.