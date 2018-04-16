Cat sanctuary to serve dinner

Wells Valley Cat Rescue in New Milford will play host to a “Paw-sta Dinner” April 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The dinner, which will take place during the Give Local campaign, will take place at the United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road (Route 7).

Dinner will include pasta with meat or veggie sauce, salad, drinks and dessert.

The cost is $8 per person, except children under 10 will eat for free.

Every dollar raised at the event will be boosted by the Connecticut Community Foundation.