Casino workers union to host citizenship fair in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The union representing thousands of casino workers in Nevada is hosting an event to provide people information on how to apply for U.S. citizenship.

The event scheduled for Saturday at the Culinary Union hall in Las Vegas is open to the public.

Volunteer attorneys will be available to answer questions from legal permanent residents and their families. They will also assist with filling out required paperwork.

The union represents more than 57,000 workers, including bartenders, housekeepers and cooks, in Nevada.