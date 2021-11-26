Cases soar but Swiss eschew lockdown as COVID law vote looms JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 3:44 a.m.
1 of12 FILE - Protesters gather for a demonstration march against civil restrictions and the COVID-19 vaccine, in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 9, 2021. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File) Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - A policewoman and policeman, center, ride a ski lift as they patrol on the slopes and in alpine restaurants specifically, to check the application of sanitary measures during the coronavirus disease COVID-19 outbreak, in the alpine resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2020. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a 'COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP, File) Valentin Flauraud/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - Medical worker treats a patient with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the hospital "Reseau hospitalier neuchatelois (RHNe)" Pourtales site during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Neuchatel, Switzerland, November 5, 2020. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File) Laurent Gillieron/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 FILE - Activists light almost 9,200 candles to commemorate the people who have died of the coronavirus in Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2021, on the Bundesplatz, in front of the Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP, File) Peter Schneider/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 FILE - A pupil wearing a protective mask arrives at a primary school Etablissement Primaire de l'ecole vaudoise, in Morges, Switzerland, 11 May 2020. Classroom teaching at primary and lower secondary schools will again be permitted. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File) Laurent Gillieron/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - People celebrate at the MAD (Moulin a Danse) night club on the first evening after COVID-19 measures were eased enabling the reopening of discotheques at full capacity and without mask upon presentation of COVID-19 certificates in Lausanne, Switzerland, early Saturday, June 26, 2021. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP, File) Valentin Flauraud/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 FILE - Students wearing face masks after they have been checked at the entrance of an auditorium for a validated Covid Certificate during a lecture at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, in Lausanne, Switzerland, September 21, 2021. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File) Laurent Gillieron/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - People demonstrate during the "Stiller Protest" (silent protest) association march to protest against anti-COVID measures, in Neuchatel, Switzerland, May 22, 2021. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP, File) Valenetin Flauraud/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
GENEVA (AP) — Like many others in Europe, Switzerland is facing a steep rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, unlike others, hasn’t responded with new restrictive measures. Analysts say it doesn't want to stir up more opposition to its anti-COVID-19 policies, which face a crucial test at the ballot box this weekend as critics have grown increasingly loud.
On Sunday, as part of the country’s regular referendums, Swiss voters will cast ballots about the so-called “COVID-19 law” that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs (dollars) in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. The law has also imposed the use of a special COVID certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered, or tested negative attend public events and gatherings.