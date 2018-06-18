Carr named semi-finalist in Ms. Veteran America

New Milford native Tara Carr has been named a semi-finalist in the Ms. Veteran America competition and will audition for a place in the finals later this month.

The competition’s primary mission is to raise funds and awareness for America's 55,000 homeless women veterans.

In just one month, Carr reached 60 percent of her $5,000 goal to be donated to Final Salute Inc., which supports homeless female veterans in need with safe and suitable housing.

To follow Carr’s efforts, look for “Tara Carr” on Facebook, TaraC4MVA2018, or on Twitter at TAR29GoArmyTara and TaraC4MVA2018.

“Of the many endeavors I’ve embarked upon in my life, having the opportunity to represent part of the population that is often overlooked or even ignored, homeless female veterans, is among the most rewarding,” Carr said.

“Currently there are approximately 55,000 homeless female vets and the number is growing,” she said. “These are my sisters in-arms and some even have children with no place to live.”

“It is completely unacceptable that these women, women who selflessly served our country, many heroically, are not offered the same services as male veterans,” Carr noted. “My goal is to help create positive changes that offer assistance and solutions to these women in need.”

To donate to Final Salute Inc., visit https://www.crowdrise.com/tara-carr?lang=en-us.

Carr was a contestant on season 29 of CBS’ “Amazing Race,” finishing in second place.

At that time, Carr was a major assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency and wore race shirts with “Army,” Thank a Vet” and other messages.

Carr, now a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, is assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific Command.

After redeploying from Afghanistan last summer, she was transferred to Hawaii, where she continues to serve.

Locally on the island of Oahu, Carr volunteers at U.S. Vets where she supports their mission of transitioning military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling, career development and comprehensive support.

Carr enlisted in the Army in 1995 at the Danbury recruiting station.

After basic combat training, she received a Green to Gold scholarship taking her from private to second lieutenant upon graduating from the Syracuse University ROTC program.

Since her commissioning in 2001, she has served in various levels of Army leadership, from platoon leader to company commander, and has served across the globe in Germany, Italy, Hawaii, Beijing, Kosovo and Afghanistan, as well as in Washington D.C.

During her 23-year military career, Carr has spearheaded a mission to donate to the needy local population in Kosovo, volunteered at an orphanage in China, and donated goods to local shelters in Washington D.C.

She was also instrumental in helping create a breastfeeding policy for the U.S. Army.