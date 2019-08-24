Carnival on tap in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will present the first annual Kent Carnival Sept. 1 from noon to 3 p.m.

The event, to be held at Golden Falcon Field at 20 North Main St., will feature activities for all ages, including live music, touch-a-truck, free beverages, an obstacle course, a side show of oddities, a bouncy house, no-sew quilting project, mural art project, balloon animals, kids games, prizes, snacks and more.

The carnival is spearheaded by the Sarah Marshall, library director.

“During a conversation with Bruce Adams and the Library’s Outreach Committee we were discussing the positive feelings associated with large town events, like the old Fireman’s Fair that happened every August,” Marshall said. “The whole town would come out and there was music and food and kids running around everywhere.”

“People caught up with each other and shared stories about the summer,” Marshall said. “The fire department held the event as a fundraiser but it was an incredible amount of work to put on the fair for three days,” she said.

“So I decided to try to reinvent it,” the director said.

“The Casey family allowed us to use their property right on Main Street but only if it was for non-profits,” she said. “ I reached out to many organizations in town and we have a six or seven (as of press time) that are interested in participating.”

“The organizations will make a little money, but more importantly have a chance to reach out to new volunteers and spread their message about what they do for town,” the director said. “Kent non-profits are continuing to sign up, so there will likely be even more to do that day.”

Non-profits interested in participating should contact Marshall at 860.927.3761.