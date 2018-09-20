Carlson Physical Therapy focuses on ‘quality care’

Spectrum/The staff at Carlson Physical Therapy in New Milford includes, from left to right, in front, Pamela Simmons, Andrea Csizmadia, Cindi Wotrock and Karen Larson, and in back, Tina Diaz and Victoria Jordan. Missing are Kayla MacInnis and Marya Tazi. less Spectrum/The staff at Carlson Physical Therapy in New Milford includes, from left to right, in front, Pamela Simmons, Andrea Csizmadia, Cindi Wotrock and Karen Larson, and in back, Tina Diaz and Victoria ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Spectrum/Carlson Physical Therapy in New Milford relocated to 116 Danbury Road (Route 7), in the Staples plaza, in late 2017. Summer 2018 Spectrum/Carlson Physical Therapy in New Milford relocated to 116 Danbury Road (Route 7), in the Staples plaza, in late 2017. Summer 2018 Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

Spectrum/Patients of Carlson Physical Therapy in New Milford will find ease of accessibility at its 116 Danbury Road (Route 7) office. Summer 2018 Spectrum/Patients of Carlson Physical Therapy in New Milford will find ease of accessibility at its 116 Danbury Road (Route 7) office. Summer 2018 Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media



Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Carlson Physical Therapy focuses on ‘quality care’ 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Eleven years ago, Frances Pennington sought help from Carlson Physical Therapy for rehabilitation during a major health challenge.

The positive results she experienced easily formed her decision to seek their expertise again recently following knee surgery.

“They saved my foot (11 years ago) and they saved my life,” the New Milford resident said. “When I was asked where I wanted to go for therapy (now), I knew right away.”

Pennington is one of many patients who has found healing and ongoing support at Carlson Physical Therapy, most recently at its new location at 116 Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford.

Some of the issues that draw patients ages 5 and up through the New Milford business’ door are: back and neck care; shoulder pain; hip and knee pain; foot and ankle pain; hand, wrist and elbow pain; balance disorders; post-surgical rehab; worker’s injuries; sports injuries; neuropathy; and lymphedema.

“We provide … high quality hands-on, manual care,” both before and after surgery, said Ben Carlson, who spearheads business development for the Carlson Physical Therapy network.

In addition, several wellness services, including acupuncture, massage therapy and naturopathic services, are available on-site to complement the physical therapy.

The New Milford office is one of six active practices in the network. In addition, the Ridgefield office will soon re-open and the future of the Danbury office is being explored.

Nineteen years ago, Ben’s father, Rick Carlson of Bridgewater, acquired an existing physical therapy practice in New Milford, thus forming Carlson Physical Therapy, which provided PT for New Milford Hospital patients up until the hospital became affiliated with Western Connecticut Health Network a few years ago.

Carlson Physical Therapy moved from its longtime location — in the building that houses the New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Center on Grove Street — in town to new space in the Staples plaza, late last year.

The new site affords better visibility, and a friendlier patient experience, starting with easy accessibility in and out, abundant parking and continuing into its welcoming waiting room and fluid space for active therapy sessions.

“We see patients every half hour … our focus is on the quality of care,” said Cindi Witrock, clinic manager and physical therapist who worked at the former physical therapy practice before Rick Carlson acquired it.

Ben Carlson emphasized the “wide net of referrals” from doctors in the region. “That speaks a lot to Cindi and the relationships she has grown,” he said, emphasizing Witrock’s 40 years in the industry.

Joining Witrock on staff are Andrea Csizmadia and Pamela Simmons, physical therapists; Karen Larson, PT assistant; Victoria Jordan, office coordinator and rehab tech; Tina Diaz, office manager and coordinator; Kaya MacInnis, athletic trainer and rehab tech; and Marya Tazi, rehab tech.

While at CPT, Witrock developed a program that allows college students to train with certified therapists.

Student Brian Roberts said he was impressed that just a few days into his 10-week session with CPT, Witrock had him “engaged with patients.”

Learning extends to the patients, too, Witrock said.

“We focus on educating the patient and empowering the patient with tools so they can manage their care once therapy is over,” she said. Continuing care may include stretching, strengthening, range of motion and/or positioning.

Carlson Physical Therapy’s wellness program through a gym membership enables patients to work independently post-rehabilitation at a low cost.

Witrock recommends prospective patients contact CPT to discuss insurance coverage, as well as a program that enables many patients to receive physical therapy without a doctor’s prescription.

“It’s been wonderful,” said Peg Frischkorn of New Milford of her experience with CPT. She has been a patient on and off for several years to help her arthritic back.

“It’s like being home, it’s like family here,” Frischkorn said. “They really help to build you up.”

Carlson Physical Therapy is located at 116 Danbury Road (Route 7), in the Staples Plaza in New Milford. The office is open Mondays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-7605 or visit www.carlsontherapy.com/new-milford.