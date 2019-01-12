Carlsbad struggling to attract chains amid oil boom

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — The oil boom in southeastern New Mexico may be attracting business to communities, but some chains say they are struggling to keep employees because of better-paying positions in the oilfield.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce CEO Robert Defer said a labor shortage is affecting the city's ability to attract national chains.

He says many of the businesses rescind their interest when they learn of the city's shrinking workforce.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Carlsbad had only a 2.8 percent unemployment rate in May.

That's just more than half of New Mexico's unemployment rate of about 5 percent and well below the U.S. average of about 4 percent.

Defer says communities like Carlsbad are also facing a housing shortage.