Career and education profile project up and running

Robotics And Beyond in New Milford has launched free public access to a growing collection of real-life experiences in careers and education paths, in fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and design.

This resource consists of personal profiles of career professionals and students pursuing education and training toward those careers.

Access is through the RAB website www.roboticsandbeyond.org under “Education & Career Paths.”

The site allows readers to leave comments as well to support the project through a donor link.

“As they plan for their futures, young people have a great need for insight to the careers and education they are considering,” said RAB Director Payul Chayka.

“There is a lot of anxiety about these important choices and major investments of time and money,” he said. “Parents and others assisting in this process also want more information about fields that are unfamiliar to them, such as STEM and design, which is exactly our focus.”

The profiles are being provided by graduates and friends of Robotics And Beyond and its many connections who want to share their personal choices, decisions and experiences.

“The profile authors know how much this information would have helped them,” Chayka adds. “We hope that these personal insights will help raise confidence levels in the decisions being made.”

“In the future we will be adding many more profiles covering a wider range of topics, including more examples of non-traditional education and career paths,” he said. “A four-year college approach is often not the most efficient or cost effective path for many careers.”

The project was made possible through a grant from Connecticut Community Foundation.

The initial set of profiles for college students and career professionals resulted from open-house events in July of 2017.

At those events, college students and career professionals shared their experiences and personal journeys with visiting middle and high school students.

The events were supported by the foundation, Parker Medical, Inc. of Bridgewater, Kimberly-Clark Corp. of New Milford and United Technologies Aerospace Systems of Danbury.

Robotics And Beyond, centered at 20 Bank St., is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 educational organization helping young people and adults to discover and develop their talents in many fields of engineering, science and design.

Programs include week-long summer camps, after-school, weekend and evening classes and workshops, and group gaming events.

For more information, visit www.roboticsandbeyond.org or email info@roboticsandbeyond.org.