Care center making packages for seniors

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation is offering free care packages to senior center members it usually works with after the centers closed because of coronavirus protocols.

“I’ve tried to make the packages as fun and helpful as possible,” said Melissa Marici, director of outreach programs. “The demand has been high among senior centers.

Last week, the center delivered packages to Litchfield Adult Day Care, Templeton Farms in Kent and Sherman Senior Center.

Each package is varied and includes products such as soap, antibacterial gel, wipes, snacks, tea packets, activity books, crossword puzzles, novels, recipe books, and coloring books.

“Melissa came to me with the idea and I thought it was terrific,” said CVHR Administrator David Segal. “I’m sure the seniors will appreciate the fact that we are thinking of them during this time.”

Candlewood is among the centers closed to visitors during this time, as its residents are among the most vulnerable.

“Since we (also) cannot allow visitors into our own senior living facility at this time, we understand how isolating this time can be for seniors,” said Kathleen Horvath, director of recreation at Candlewood. “That is why we wanted to do something special for them in our surrounding communities, to help them feel connected during this time and to bring a little happiness into their homes.”

The program is offered to all senior centers, adult day care centers and senior living communities within a 20-mile radius of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation, a 5-Star CMS rated long-term health care facility and a short-term rehabilitation center at 30 Park Lane East.

For more information about the program, contact Marici at 860-355-0971, ext. 11 or email mmarci@candlewoodvalley.com.