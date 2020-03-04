Cardiac rehab seminar on tap next week

A free cardiac rehab seminar will be held at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation March 11 at 2:30 p.m. in New Milford.

Refreshments and heart healthy snacks will be served.

Dr. Jennifer L. Kolwicz, DPT, will highlight the differing diagnoses and conditions which may lead to a cardiac rehabilitation program.

Cardiac rehab is often the short-term phrase used for cardiac rehabilitation and is a medically supervised program designed to improve one’s cardiovascular health if one has experienced a wide range of heart conditions including, bypass surgery (open heart surgery), heart attack, stents, valve surgery or replacement, heart transplant, heart failure, stable angina or peripheral vascular disease.

“Cardiac rehab consists of individualized and specific exercise and education to maximize your recovery,” Kolwicz said.

“Completing physical therapy after cardiac events can improve your function mobility skills and endurance, as well as providing you with important education on attaining and maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

Cardiac rehab most often has three equally important parts, exercise counseling and training, education for heart-healthy living and counseling to reduce stress.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0971.